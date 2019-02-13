Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jane Adams Barber, of Tunkhannock, died Monday at home.



She was born in Pittston on Dec. 2, 1927, daughter of the late Raymond and Gertrude (Nellie) Gill Adams.



She was a graduate of Hughestown High School, class of 1945, and the Wyoming Seminary Business School. She worked for a few years at the Kirby Health Center in Wilkes-Barre and then took on her cherished position as a homemaker and mother.



She was a former member of the West Pittston Women's Club, Pittston DAR and the Pittston Eastern Star. She was a member of the Lake Winola Cottagers Association. She enjoyed playing bridge weekly with a group of ladies from the Tunkhannock Area.



In her youth, she developed a love for horses and carried her love for this over to her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the best horse show mom and grandma.



Surviving are a son, Robert Jr. and Eileen Barber, Lake Winola; and daughter, Susan Bunnell, Tunkhannock; grandchildren, Robert and Jessica Barber III, Michael Barber, Kelly Barber, Julie and Brian Jenkins, and Kaitlyn Kettell; great-grandchildren, Jamison and Robert IV Barber, Adison Eagono, Nikolette Kettell and Brian Jenkins. Also surviving are her longtime canine companions, Boomer and Sadie.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Barber Sr., in 2012 and also by a son-in-law, George (Chip) Bunnell Jr., in 2010.



The family wishes to thank the Northmoreland Ambulance Association, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and especially their mother's caregivers, Mandy and Kara.



Family and friends are invited to attend Jane's funeral services, which will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment will follow in Mountainview Memorial Park, Harding.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 to 7 and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

73 West Tioga Street

Tunkhannock , PA 18657

