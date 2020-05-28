|
Jane Ann Markgraf of Scranton passed on Thursday, May 21; she was 80 years old.
Jane was born and raised in Trenton, N.J., and spent the majority of her years living in Trenton, N.J., Hampton Twp., N.J., and Morrisville, Pa. She semi-retired to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Jane loved gatherings at the parental family residence on Culver Lake in Branchville, N.J. She was an avid golfer, loved traveling and jumping on her motorcycle. In her younger years she was a softball player, where she once accomplished the exceptionally rare feat of achieving seven hits in seven at bats in an official league game - a newspaper headlining event.
She was especially fond of adventures with her constant companion, her daughter Stephanie, as her "Road Dog" in the final years of her life; she was never one to sit still. Jane was also never one to hold her tongue, and was one to voice her opinion in the support of those around her; something she has passed on to her children. She was an independent spirit and a strong advocate for her family. She would like to be remembered as a woman who never gave into her illness and continued to live her life on her terms.
Jane is survived by her children, James Lansing and his fiance, Dawn Marino, of Jersey City, N.J.; Celeste Markgraf of Daytona Beach, Fla.; Douglas Markgraf and his companion, Ewa zynski, of Jefferson, N.J.; and Stephanie Markgraf and her companion, Robert Galdieri, of Scranton, Pa. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Gabrielle Drummond of Baltimore, Md.; and Melanie Thoma and Alexander Markgraf, both of Jefferson, N.J.; and her remaining siblings, Page Lansing and John Lansing, both of Trenton N.J.; Lou Lansing of Holden Beach, N.C.; and Marge Bauer of Tucson, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her loving sisters, Maryann Wagner and Francis Devine.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020