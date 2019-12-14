|
|
Jane Blackwell O'Hearn, 95, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Marywood Heights Care Facility. Her husband, Jeremiah, died in 1991.
Born in Newton Ransom Twp., she was the daughter of the late William and Florence Nicol Blackwell. She was a 1943 graduate of Newton Ransom High School and received a degree in secretarial science from Lackawanna Business School. In 1944, she joined the United States Navy, serving during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. Later she worked in the garment industry and retired from Vermont Sportswear in Taylor. She was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathy Dennebaum and husband, Mark, of Clarks Summit; four sons, Dennis of Minnesota; William and wife, Kim, of Feltin; Gerald and wife, Susan, of Lamy, N.M.; and Brian and wife, Elaine, of Scranton; four grandchildren, Mark Dennebaum Jr. and wife, Victoria; Melissa Cianci and husband, William; Sean and William O'Hearn; a great-grandson, Colton Cianci; sister-in-law, Irene O'Hearn; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Homick; and a brother, William Blackwell.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Ms. Daryl Menichetti, Jane's dear friend, and to Clarks Summit Senior Living and Marywood Heights for their compassion and care.
The funeral, with military honors by AM Vets Post 189, Greater Pittston, will be Monday at noon from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Taylor.
Interment will be at Cathedral Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 14, 2019