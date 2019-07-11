Jane Bulger, 68, of the Hideout, passed away on Tuesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. Her husband of 39 years is Nicholas Butovich.



Born on Aug. 29, 1950, she was the daughter of the late George and Louise Bulger. Jane was a 1968 graduate of East Orange High School and a graduate of Montclair College, New Jersey. She was employed as the international benefits director for Johnson & Johnson and retired from Bristol-Myers. Jane was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Lake Ariel, and volunteered at the Salem Twp. Library.



She is also survived by one son, Zacharian Butovich (Jessica), Illinois; one daughter, Jesse Butovich, New Jersey; two stepsons, Nicholas D. Butovich, Illinois; and Dorian Butovich (Eloise), Olyphant; five grandchildren; four sisters, Judy Giblin, Jeanne Rizzo, Janice Bulger (William DeAngeles), and Joyce Bulger-Noto, all of New Jersey; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale.



Viewing will be Friday in the church from 9 until time of Mass.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on July 11, 2019