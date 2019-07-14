|
|
BULGER, JANE, the Hideout, Friday, Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Scranton, Mass, St. Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Steven Stavoy, pastor. Pallbearers: Zacharian Butovich, Nicholas Butovich, Dorian Butovich, Michael McNichols. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale.
EHNOT, JOAN ANNE, Peckville, Tuesday, Mass, 6 p.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, by Monsignor Peter P. Madus, former pastor. Calling hours, 5 to service. Contributions: Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; , 527 Plymouth Road, 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462; or a . Arrangements: Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Condolences: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
HANIS, JEANNE L., Scranton, Saturday by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. Pallbearers: George Deryckere, Jim Magnoth, Carson Fisher, Anthony Fisher, Nick Fisher, Chad Fisher, Terry Hale, Jason Marsh, Frank Hanis. Interment, Holy Family Cemetery.
INTOCCIA, NEIL R., Throop, Saturday, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City, Mass, Blessed Sacrament Church, Throop, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Pallbearers: Matt Myers, Zach Calvert, Justin Guman, Brandon Guman, Peter Intoccia, Jeff Intoccia, John Intoccia. Interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery, Dickson City.
KORISCHAR, JUDITH A., Scranton, Monday, 9:30 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Ave., Olyphant, Divine Liturgy, 10, SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas, 6:30. Contributions: Allied Recreational Department, 303 Smallacombe Drive, Scranton, PA 18508.
McKEEL, MICHAEL J., South Scranton, Monday, 9 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; Mountain View Care Center Auxiliary, 2309 Stafford Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or St. John Neumann Parish Memorial Fund. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
SAITA, BENJAMIN F., Scranton, Saturday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., Mass, Holy Rosary Church, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards and concelebrant, Jeffrey Walsh. Pallbearers: Anthony Yanni, Thomas Gaynord, Matthew Saita, Kevin Jablonski, Frank Adamo, Frankie Adamo. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery.
SOULINHAVONG, KEO, Scranton, Saturday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Pallbearers: Benny Insixiengmay, Johnson Keoonela, Andrew Souriyavong, David Souriyavong, Tyler Souriyavong, Lexus Souriyavong, Bouny Souriyavong, Puma Souriyavong.
TRAINOR, WILLIAM "BILL," Roaring Brook Twp., Mass, Tuesday, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. David Cappelloni. Urnbearers: Roland, Nicholas and William Trainor, sons. Interment with military honors, Dunmore Cemetery.
TROTTA, RALPH A., Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, private, Old Forge Cemetery. Viewing, Monday, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019