Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Conlogue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Conlogue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Conlogue Obituary

Jane Conlogue, 87, of Pleasant Mount, died Sunday morning at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center, Lake Ariel. She was the widow of Robert Weaver and William Conlogue.

Born Nov. 28, 1932, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late James "Fred" and Florence Casey Barrett. She was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School, Carbondale, and a member of St. Katherine Drexel Parish, Pleasant Mount. She was a great homemaker, and enjoyed reading, baking and crocheting. She was proud of her Irish heritage and liked to listen to Irish music. The matriarch of the family, Jane loved family dinners and taking care of of all the children. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center for the kind and compassionate care given to Jane.

Surviving are sons, Robert (Lillian) Weaver, Pleasant Mount; William (Bridget) Conlogue, Scranton; and Daniel Conlogue, Pleasant Mount; a daughter, Ann (Thomas) O'Neill, Honesdale; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Weaver, Browndale; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Jack Weaver; a great-grandson, baby Michael Nebzydoski; and siblings, Jack Barrett, Eleanor Kilker, Barbara Thompson, Tom Barrett and Ruth Barrett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be private in St. James Church, Pleasant Mount. Interment, St. Cecelia's Cemetery, Pleasant Mount.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Memorial contributions can be made in Jane's name to St. Katherine Drexel Parish.

Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -