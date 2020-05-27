|
Jane Panetti, 83, formerly of Scranton and New Jersey, died at home in Port St. Lucie, Fla., after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, May 17. She was the wife of Joseph Panetti. Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late John P. and Hope Colley Moran.
A 1954 graduate of Scranton Central High School, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Childhood Education at Marywood College. Jane taught in Scranton public schools for one year before moving to New Jersey, where she earned her master's degree at William Paterson College. She taught in the Plainfield Public School District for over 30 years.
Jane wielded a fiercely independent personality with deep Christian faith. She loved performing as a singer, dancer and actor. Jane thrived in turmoil, embracing the Civil Rights and Women's Movements in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1991, Jane married the love of her life, Joe, who carried her through numerous health issues before relocating to Florida, where they created the life they had always wanted, filled with intense love for each other, deep friendships, devotion to Jesus, and the performing arts. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to extend its gratitude for Jane's caretakers, especially Jeanne Zemor and Sharon Lee, and Treasure Coast Hospice for the exceptional care they have provided throughout her illness.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Nancy Estadt, Reading; and Lois Mulhall and husband John, California; her brother, Bob Moran and wife, Morna, New Jersey; brother in-law, Neil Regan; stepson, Stephen Panetti and wife, Brenda; stepdaughter, Karen Hall; grandchildren, Daniel and Thomas Panetti; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Moran and his wife, Marie; two sisters, Dorothy and husband, Harold Bender; and Barbara Regan; and brother-in-law, Gary Estadt.
A private funeral was held at the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505, with a graveside service celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2020