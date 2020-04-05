|
|
Jane Higgins DiBileo, 85, a proud lifelong resident of West Scranton and recently the Riverside Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Taylor, peacefully passed away on April 3 after valiantly fighting Alzheimer's disease the past several years.
Born in Scranton on Aug. 21, 1934, Jane was the daughter of the late William and Florence McAndrew Higgins. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo "Moe" DiBileo, in 2011. Jane and Angelo are now reunited in heaven and will live on through and in the memories of their family and friends.
Growing up in the shadows of St. Ann's Monastery, Jane was a member of St. Ann's Parish and graduated from St. Ann's High School, class of 1952. Soon after graduating, Jane met and fell in love with her husband, Moe, upon his return home to West Side from the Korean War. It is said Jane was wooed by Angelo's good looks and his new Oldsmobile, given to him as a gift from his father, Tony DiBileo.
While proud of her Irish heritage, after her marriage, Jane became a great cook of all Italian foods under the tutelage of her mother-in-law, Concetta. Jane was known to prepare extra food because she wanted no one to leave her house without a full belly. Her home was well known to be a place where family, friends and neighbors were all welcome to gather for a meal, conversation, laughs and a card game. Her favorite game was "Scat" and she would often peek after knocking.
Jane was also known to be the life of the party and the belle of the ball. She loved to spend time with family and friends on summer vacations at Shawnee on Delaware, and trips to the shore and casinos of Atlantic City.
Jane loved people and enjoyed working where she interacted with them, such as her former business, DiBileo's Uptown Bar & Restaurant on Main Avenue, and at supermarkets IGA and Schiff's, where she chatted with shoppers about their day.
Jane and Angelo were blessed with three children who she was so proud of and adored. Her children inspired Jane and Angelo's favorite song, "Three Coins in the Fountain."
Jane is survived by her three loving children, Gary DiBileo and wife, Christine, of Scranton, and their children, Isabella, Gary, Sophia and Robert; Joyce DiBileo Reed and husband, Tom, of Taylor, and Joyce's son, Jason DiBileo and wife, Megan; and Tony DiBileo and wife, Lauren, of Scranton and their children, Dr. Angela Kalinowski and husband, Colby, and Caitlyn, Griffin and Grace DiBileo; her great-grandchildren, Aurelia and Angelo DiBileo, and Chloe Kalinowski; her brother, Patrick Higgins and wife, Lynn, of Scranton; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, stepchildren and dear cousins, especially the Culkin family.
Jane's family would like to thank both the entire staff of Riverside Center, especially the third-floor staff who took such good care of her, and also her primary physician, Dr. Katie Sallavanti.
A blessing service by the Rev. Francis Landry, C.P., with entombment at Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum will be private. A celebration of Jane's life will be held at a date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020