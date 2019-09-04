|
Jane I. (Woodmancy) Ellard, 84, a lifelong Moosic resident, died Monday at home. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and beloved husband of 45 years, Albert D. Ellard, on Dec. 9, 1998.
Passing away suddenly on Sept. 2, Jane was the daughter of the late Joseph, Sr. and Gladys (Springer) Woodmancy.
With her husband the owner of Oak Hill Body Shop, Jane long enjoyed stock car racing. She rode her own motorcycle alongside Albert to countless motorcycle events. She anxiously waited for the powder puff season of the ladies' stock car circuit so she too could race. She also enjoyed watching stock car racing, especially 40, from her husband's Oak Hill Body Shop.
Jane loved traveling, anywhere and everywhere, but her favorite destination was to the Hawaiian Islands. Passing away suddenly on Monday morning, she will always be loved and missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Debra (Ellard) Dolgash and husband, John, of Moosic; her brother, Joseph Woodmancy and wife, Sharon, of Moosic; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Blaine Christian.
Also preceding her in death were sisters-in-law, Esther Zahornacky and husband, John; and Lillian Hugger and husband, Fred.
Jane was blessed to have a loving and wonderful companion of 18 years, Blaine Christian. Her family was fortunate to have had him taking such amazing care of her while spending such precious time with her. They will forever love him for that.
Blessing services by the Rev. David O'Brien, pastor of the Moosic Assembly of God Church, with burial at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmurst Twp., was conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane's name to her church c/o Moosic A.O.G., 477 3rd St., Moosic, PA 18507.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 North Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 4, 2019