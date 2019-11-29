Home

Jane Mandigo Obituary
Jane Banker Mandigo, 84, a guest of the Jewish Home, died Wednesday evening after an illness. She was preceded in death on July 25, 2007, by her beloved husband of 49 years, Lawrence Mandigo.

A Rochester, New York, native, Jane moved to Centermoreland after raising her family in Edison, New Jersey. Upon her husband's passing in 2007, she resided in Taylor. She was also a member of the Open Door Baptist Church in Taylor.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law and caregiver, Terri Flowers of Old Forge; her daughters, Cindy Rought of Tunkhannock; and Kathy Traver of Meshoppen; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Her son, John J. Mandigo, also preceded her in death on April 27, 2016.

Terri would like to thank the staff of the Jewish Home for their years of care and kindness shown to Jane.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 29, 2019
