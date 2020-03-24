|
|
Jane Margaret O'Malley passed away on Friday, March 6.
Born and raised in Scranton, Pa., she was the second of three daughters of the late Harry and Margaret Lyons.
Jane was a registered nurse and trained at the Mercy Hospital in Scranton. Jane married William C. O'Malley in June, 1959, having known each other since fifth grade. Together, they traveled extensively due to Bill's occupation and lived in New Jersey, Northern Virginia, Houston, Texas and New Orleans, La., while raising their four children. They had been visitors to Amelia Island, Fla., for many years and became residents shortly after Bill's retirement.
During Jane's years as a homemaker, she was active with the hospital auxiliary wherever she resided and was known as the organized quartermaster for the baseball teams her two sons played on.
Jane enjoyed reading novels, cooking for family and was a home decor enthusiast.
Jane leaves behind her beloved husband, William C. O'Malley; and is survived by three children, Jennifer O'Malley, of Amelia Island; William C. O'Malley Jr. (Sheila), of Houston, Texas; Burke O'Malley (Kara), of Vienna, Va.; and predeceased by her daughter, Catherine Jane O'Malley. She dearly loved her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jane also leaves behind her two sisters, Mary Catherine O'Malley, of Scranton, Pa.; and A. Nancie Smart, of Columbus, Ohio. Her family of in-laws, including sisters-in-law, Judith O'Malley Graziano, of Clarks Summit, Pa.; and Margaret O'Malley Cawley, of Jacksonville, Fla., thought of her as their own with much affection. Friends who knew Jane cherished her as much as she treasured them.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Baptist Medical Center-Nassau, 841 Prudential Drive, Suite 1300, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.
Arrangements, Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2020