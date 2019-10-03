|
|
Jane Rafter Rusinko, wife of Paul A. Rusinko Sr., Clarks Green, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, after an extended stay in a Dunmore nursing home as a result of a major stroke.
Jane is survived by her husband and longtime soulmate, Paul A. Rusinko, since their teenage years. She also leaves behind her beloved son, Paul A. Rusinko II, his wife, Keri and three sons -Janie loved her three grandsons; her eldest sister, Mrs. Nancy McCarthy, of Waverly, Pa.; and her youngest sister, Mrs. Paula Harte, of Scranton, Pa.; her husband Paul's loving siblings, Dolores Oliveira, Endicott, N.Y.; Audrey Orose, Scranton; Barbara Leiss, Deer Park, Wash.; Ronald and Romaine Rusinko, Scranton; and a total of 23 nieces and nephews between her sisters' and husband's families.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Margaret Rafter, of Scranton; Paul's parents, John and Anna Rusinko; Paul's sister and husband, Nicholas and Mary Ann Maro, of Dunmore; brothers-in-law, Mr. Buddy McCarthy and Mr. Jack Harte, Mr. John "Sonny" Orose, Mr. Manuel Oliveira and Mr. Hilary Leiss.
Jane was so much loved by this entire family.
Jane had held a very responsible position at Capitol Records prior to, and after marriage, whereby Capitol Records offered her an important position with it at its main headquarters in California, which she refused because of her strong family ties in Scranton.
Jane and Paul were products of the "Rock 'n Roll" era and the JFK years. They had their own circle in which they frequented any place that kept that "Rock 'n Roll" music playing … including every nightclub in Scranton and Dunmore, and the Pocono Mountain nightclubs. Jane was famous for her ability to keep up with Chubby Checkers' "Twist" dance; she could out-twist anyone on the floor… she had the moves and energy, as well as being great "under the limbo stick." Jane and Paul idolized John F. Kennedy and all the Kennedys, with Jane, herself, being a fine red-haired, blue-eyed Irish Colleen … JFK was her idol. She had the pleasure of meeting him personally at the old Hotel Casey while he was running for president. Jane and Paul enjoyed a wonderful life together since their teens, they traveled everywhere, from Cape Cod, one of their favorites, to Europe's Portugal. They enjoyed their home, their families and the simple things in life, especially their special love and companionship they had for each other. Jane was Paul's fragile China doll, and Paul was her "teenage heartthrob." Jane was a person who had no enemies because she loved everyone and never had a bad word for anyone. We always said, she should have been a saint. Jane, may you rest in peace without pain while you wait for your teen-age idol, Paul, to join you.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, by the Rev. John Doris, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Viewing will be in the church for family and friends, 8:30 until time of Mass. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dunmore.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 3, 2019