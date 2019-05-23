Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ruth Seeger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Ruth Seeger of Dunmore passed into her eternal home on Friday, May 17. She and her husband, William Seeger, would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on July 9.



The youngest of seven children born to William and Anna Bonavoglia Mecca, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a seamstress for Scranton Garment Manufacturing. She did alterations for DD's Dress Shop in Dunmore and retired from J.F. Sportswear in Scranton.



She was a charter member of Grace Bible Church in Dunmore and was a children's Sunday school teacher for 28 years. She loved God and trusted in Him for every aspect of her life. She will be remembered for her deep devotion to her faith. She loved the fellowship of family and friends.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Sharon Jackson and husband, Paul, and their daughter, Dana Jayne, all of Dunmore.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Angelo and Vincent Mecca; four sisters, Anna Roman, Angelina Costanzo, Josephine Costanzo and Esther Falzone.



The celebration of her life service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Grace Bible Church, 130 University Drive, Dunmore, officiated by the Rev. Michael Butash.



Friends and family may call from 10 until time of service at the church. Committal service and interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.

Jane Ruth Seeger of Dunmore passed into her eternal home on Friday, May 17. She and her husband, William Seeger, would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on July 9.The youngest of seven children born to William and Anna Bonavoglia Mecca, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a seamstress for Scranton Garment Manufacturing. She did alterations for DD's Dress Shop in Dunmore and retired from J.F. Sportswear in Scranton.She was a charter member of Grace Bible Church in Dunmore and was a children's Sunday school teacher for 28 years. She loved God and trusted in Him for every aspect of her life. She will be remembered for her deep devotion to her faith. She loved the fellowship of family and friends.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Sharon Jackson and husband, Paul, and their daughter, Dana Jayne, all of Dunmore.She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Angelo and Vincent Mecca; four sisters, Anna Roman, Angelina Costanzo, Josephine Costanzo and Esther Falzone.The celebration of her life service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Grace Bible Church, 130 University Drive, Dunmore, officiated by the Rev. Michael Butash.Friends and family may call from 10 until time of service at the church. Committal service and interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery. Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close