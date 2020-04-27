|
Jane Siebecker, 76, of Scranton, died Saturday at Mountain View Care Center.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Gavin Connor, she was a graduate of St. Ann's High School and member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish. A longtime resident of Endwell, N.Y., she was very involved in her children's activities and was a dedicated member of the PTA. Jane was a kind and helping woman who always seemed to know what you needed and was the first person there to help lessen your load. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and thought nothing of having a Schaffer bus full of family pull up to her home every December for a Christmas party. Jane was a great hostess and loved bringing everyone together to make happy memories. She loved her children and grandchildren with her whole heart and worried about them right up to the end. Jane was a bright light in this world who will be missed by many.
Surviving are two children: her twins, Karen Breslin and husband, James, Roaring Brook Twp.; and Kevin Siebecker and wife, Dana, South Abington Twp.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Sean Breslin, and Ryan and Chase Siebecker; her very much loved puppy, Nellie; six siblings, Tony Connor and wife, Alma, Clarks Summit; Margaret Prisco, Florida; the Rev. Jack Connor, Elmhurst; Carol Lewis and husband, Ralph, Connecticut; Barbara Knight and husband, Robert, Scranton; and Mary Frances Bernardini and husband, D.J., Scranton; and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemary Ferguson and Kathleen Connor; and a brother, Francis Connor.
The family would like to express their most sincere thanks to the dedicated staff at Mountain View Care Center who keep showing up every day day taking care of the residents and their families. They gave Jane and her family everything they possibly could to navigate this most difficult time. Their strength, compassion and love for Jane and her family is immeasurable. They are true heroes and are angels on earth.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mountain View Care Center, 2309 Stafford Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 27, 2020