Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Jane Towle

Jane Towle Obituary
Jane Towle, 69, of Scranton, died Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was a United States Marine and the fiancée of William "Bill" Gilpin.

Surviving are her siblings, Barbara Finneran, Scranton and John Makatura, New York; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. To leave a condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019
