Jane Wakalowski Billingslea, 64, of Old Forge and Macon, Ga., died Sunday morning at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after an illness. She is survived by her husband, Stanley J. Billingslea. Wed on July 24, 1980, the couple was married for 38 years.
Born on April 20, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Sr. and Rosina Labagnara Wakalowski. While in Georgia, she worked as a customer experience agent for Stericycle Inc. Above all other hobbies, her favorite was going shopping with her twin sister, June. She will be dearly loved and missed forever.
She is also survived by her adoring siblings, twin June Penyak, Carol Wakalowski, Lynn Phillips, Helen Shawah and Bruce Wakalowski; and nine nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Benny and Bobby Wakalowski.
Private funeral arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2019