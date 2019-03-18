Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janelle Marie Reynolds-Pensak. View Sign

Janelle Marie Reynolds-Pensak, 40, of Dalton, Pa., passed from a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday evening, Feb. 13, surrounded by her family and loved ones at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.



She was born in Scranton on March 1, 1978, the daughter of William and Debra Sue Brown Reynolds, of Factoryville. Her husband of 15 years is Frank Pensak.



Janelle was a 1998 graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School. She enjoyed spending time with family and watching her daughter Hailey become a young adult. Her favorite activities included her shared love of horses with her daughter raising Buster, backyard barbeques and summer pool parties with family and friends.



The family would like to thank the following incredible health care professionals, Dr. Louis DeNaples, Stan Viesewski, Dr. William Dempsey, Angelo Venditti, the following nurses, Barb, Katti, Kady, Lucy, Sam, Kristeen and speech therapists Emily, Allison and Danielle from GWV.



Also surviving are her brother, Chris Reynolds, of Quakertown; and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to cordially invite all family and friends to celebrate Janelle's life on Saturday, March 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Gin's Tavern and Restaurant, 268 SR 107. Factoryville, PA 18419, 570-945-3617.

Janelle Marie Reynolds-Pensak, 40, of Dalton, Pa., passed from a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday evening, Feb. 13, surrounded by her family and loved ones at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.She was born in Scranton on March 1, 1978, the daughter of William and Debra Sue Brown Reynolds, of Factoryville. Her husband of 15 years is Frank Pensak.Janelle was a 1998 graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School. She enjoyed spending time with family and watching her daughter Hailey become a young adult. Her favorite activities included her shared love of horses with her daughter raising Buster, backyard barbeques and summer pool parties with family and friends.The family would like to thank the following incredible health care professionals, Dr. Louis DeNaples, Stan Viesewski, Dr. William Dempsey, Angelo Venditti, the following nurses, Barb, Katti, Kady, Lucy, Sam, Kristeen and speech therapists Emily, Allison and Danielle from GWV.Also surviving are her brother, Chris Reynolds, of Quakertown; and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to cordially invite all family and friends to celebrate Janelle's life on Saturday, March 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Gin's Tavern and Restaurant, 268 SR 107. Factoryville, PA 18419, 570-945-3617. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close