Janet E. Borgia

Janet E. Borgia Obituary
Janet E. Borgia of the Providence section of Scranton died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Michael C. Borgia, who died Jan. 3, 2018.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Clarence and Marie Scott Schick, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School.

Janet was devoted to her family and loved to spend time with them and her grandson.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hershey Medical Center and Dr. Boehmer for more than 25 years of wonderful care.

Surviving are daughters, Janet Farino and husband, Joseph "Butch," Scranton; and Debbie Goyne and husband, Michael, Archbald; grandson, Michael Farino, Scranton; sister, Linda Mietlicki and husband, John, Clinton, Conn.; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brother, Richard Schick; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 13, 2019
