Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Hogg. View Sign

Janet Hogg, 80, of Scranton, passed away Tuesday after an illness. She is survived by her sons, Rich and Blair; daughter-in-law, Karen; and grandsons, Jeffrey and Robert.



Janet Lu Haas was born and grew up in Port Carbon, Pa., and moved to Scranton to marry Bruce K. Hogg, whom she met while working for Bell Telephone, and who passed in 2015. Though she spent most of her life as a devoted mother and homemaker, she also held jobs a waitress, an assistant florist, a babysitter and a national park ranger at Steamtown National Historic Site.



Prior to her employment with NPS, she volunteered at Steamtown. In earlier years, she volunteered at the Scranton State School for the Deaf and learned a bit of American Sign Language.



She studied clarinet and piano as a child and loved listening to classical music. She was a talented artist, specializing in exquisitely detailed paintings of birds, some of which were on hand-turned wooden trays sold by her great-uncle-in-law, cabinetmaker Robert Treate Hogg. She was also a fan of science and an avid supporter of her husband's hobbies and her children's activities and education. She enjoyed astronomy and loved seeing the night sky and tracking the phases of the moon. She also earned an amateur radio license WB3DZU in 1976, which she held for the rest of her life.



She loved cats, didn't mind snakes and hated bees. She was crazy about the family's 1965 Mustang convertible. She loved hiking in the woods and other activities at the White Birch Hunting Club. She declined to adopt most 21st century gadgets, but made an exception for her Kindle. She read widely, but favored the Outlander series, and she subscribed to Reader's Digest and Discover Magazine.



The family will hold a private service and request mourners to donate to Steamtown National Historic Site.



Arrangements by the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

Janet Hogg, 80, of Scranton, passed away Tuesday after an illness. She is survived by her sons, Rich and Blair; daughter-in-law, Karen; and grandsons, Jeffrey and Robert.Janet Lu Haas was born and grew up in Port Carbon, Pa., and moved to Scranton to marry Bruce K. Hogg, whom she met while working for Bell Telephone, and who passed in 2015. Though she spent most of her life as a devoted mother and homemaker, she also held jobs a waitress, an assistant florist, a babysitter and a national park ranger at Steamtown National Historic Site.Prior to her employment with NPS, she volunteered at Steamtown. In earlier years, she volunteered at the Scranton State School for the Deaf and learned a bit of American Sign Language.She studied clarinet and piano as a child and loved listening to classical music. She was a talented artist, specializing in exquisitely detailed paintings of birds, some of which were on hand-turned wooden trays sold by her great-uncle-in-law, cabinetmaker Robert Treate Hogg. She was also a fan of science and an avid supporter of her husband's hobbies and her children's activities and education. She enjoyed astronomy and loved seeing the night sky and tracking the phases of the moon. She also earned an amateur radio license WB3DZU in 1976, which she held for the rest of her life.She loved cats, didn't mind snakes and hated bees. She was crazy about the family's 1965 Mustang convertible. She loved hiking in the woods and other activities at the White Birch Hunting Club. She declined to adopt most 21st century gadgets, but made an exception for her Kindle. She read widely, but favored the Outlander series, and she subscribed to Reader's Digest and Discover Magazine.The family will hold a private service and request mourners to donate to Steamtown National Historic Site.Arrangements by the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Funeral Home Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.

135 South Main Avenue

Scranton , PA 18504

(570) 343-6120 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close