Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Janet Langan Obituary
Janet Langan, 61, a lifelong resident of Moosic, died Monday at home.

Born June 2, 1958, daughter of the late William and Helen Salmon Langan, Janet was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School in Pittston before earning her bachelor's degree from Penn State University. She specialized in adult rehabilitation services while employed by Scranton Counseling Center before taking a job with Verizon. She recently retired as the supervisor of operative services after 20 years of employment with the telecommunications company. She was also a member of the Local 1944 IBEW.

An animal lover, Janet adored her cats, Helen and Cindy, and she enjoyed her time with the casino slot machines. A former member of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Avoca, Janet died peacefully Monday while being reunited with her parents and two siblings. She will forever be missed.

She is survived by her loving sister, Mona Sheppard and husband, Robert (Bob), Clarks Summit; and her dear friends, Dorothy Spindler and Helga Phau, both of Moosic.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, Patrick (P.J.) Langan and Erin Langan.

A blessing service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. Phil Sladicka. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Old Forge.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet's name to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2019
