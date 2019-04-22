Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Leigh Lerner Slawitsky. View Sign

Janet Leigh Lerner Slawitsky, 91, formerly of Scranton, died Sunday morning in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Louis Slawitsky, on Nov. 19, 2010.



Born in the Bronx, N.Y., daughter of the late Max and Sadie Goldberg Lerner, she was a graduate of James Madison School in the Bronx. She had lived in Scranton from 1946 to 2000. She was a member and president of the ladies group of Temple Hesed, the president of Post Grands of Tikvah and the Rebekah Lodge of the Odd Fellows. She was a leader for the Girl Scouts, past president of B'nai B'rith and a member of Adults at the Jewish Community Center.



Janet was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Surviving are a son, Allan and wife, Joanne Slawitsky; and daughter, Robin Slawitsky Commander; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by daughter, Sharon Slawitsky Naughton; and son-in-law, Morris Commander; six brothers; and a sister.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, by Rabbi Daniel Swartz. Interment to follow in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery.



Contributions in Janet's memory may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



