|
|
Janet Louise LaBaff, formerly Jann Barr, of Scranton, passed away peacefully at the young age of 65 after a short illness at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Janet went by so many names that it might be hard to know who her family was talking about. Known affectionately as "Nana" to all of her grandchildren and even some of her extended family, you might even find her called "Lil'" or "Lillian" by other close family. This wonderful woman was known to be selfless, often dropping everything she was doing to help many a friend or family in times of need, even if it meant hard times for her.
Her life was filled with her love of caring for people. In 1983, she attained her Pennsylvania nurse's aide license and devoted the first half of her life caring for people professionally at Holiday Manor Nursing Home. She also provided private duty care for many area families. Her love of nature and the spiritual world led her to her faith in the Wiccan religion. She was a proprietor of the Witch's Brew with her close friend, John (Jack) Mitchell. She made many lifelong friends through her Wiccan faith. She loved her trips to the Outer Banks and passed her love of lighthouses to her children and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry LaBaff; mother, Louise LaBaff; sister, Mary Jane LaBaff; and love of her life, Bruce Wayne Beauvais Sr. Nana loved her cars, so also preceding her in death were Towanda, Nana Jan's Tan Van and JJ.
She is survived by her sister, Jenny Hyde and husband, Frank Hyde (who still misses the all good peanut butter); her sons, Bruce Beauvais and wife, Khara, and Warren Leonard; her daughter, Devan Barr and her partner, Kevin Martin. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Stephen, Cheyanne, Hope, Caitlynn, Georgia, CJ, Alyssa and Gabrielle; along with her great-grandchildren, Bridget, Stephen Jr., Athena, Cameron and Sapphira.
Aunt Jan was very close to many of her nieces and nephews, especially her nephew, John Tarbell. Finally, not forgotten, is her feline husband, Eli, who has been her best friend for the past 10 years. Her current ride, "Boo," will be cared for lovingly by her family.
Family and friends may attend a celebration of Nana's life during the summer months. Nana was a huge fan of kite flying, and the family will announce a date during the beautiful summer months at McDade Park, which was Nana's favorite place. Be sure to bring your favorite memories of Nana Jan, Jann, Janet or Lillian. Be sure to bring your kites!
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2020