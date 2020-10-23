Home

Janet M. Graham


1921 - 2020
Janet M. Graham Obituary

Janet M. Graham, 99, of Scranton, died Monday at the Jewish Home in Scranton following a brief illness. Born Jan. 14, 1921, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Isabel Appleby Graham.

Before her retirement, she was employed by First Eastern/PNC Bank as a loan officer. During the World War II era, Janet was employed by the Scranton Lace Company.

Janet was a lifetime member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, and was a member of the church vestry and altar guild. During her lifetime, she was a member of many card clubs, which she so enjoyed.

Janet was known affectionately as "Auntie" by her family. She was fiercely independent and always saw things as they should be, not how they were. She was loved and will be dearly missed.

Janet's family would like to thank her neighbors, Tom and Kathy Ruane and Harry "Bob" Sykes for their kind assistance and friendship. Also, the family would like to thank her friends, Anne Gershey, Kathy Ungvarsky, and Sue Price for their loving friendship over the years. Many thanks to the Jewish Home staff, especially the fifth floor nurses and nurse's aides.

Surviving are her nieces, Judy Gillen of Old Forge; and Janet Parette and husband, James of Throop; her nephew, William L. Graham and wife, Jeanmarie of Tacoma, Wash.; great-nephews and nieces, Robert Parette and wife, Mylisa; David Parette, and wife, Lisa; Danielle Parette; Meredith Lawver, and husband, Tone; and Matthew Graham, and wife, Christy; and several great-great-grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, William E. Graham and wife, Freda.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1780 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Friends will be received on Monday from 10 until 10:30 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Those attending services and visitation are asked to wear face masks and adhere to state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1780 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18509, or the Jewish Home of Eastern PA, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510.

For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.


