Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Janet M. Johnson

Janet M. Johnson Obituary
Janet M. Johnson, 68, a resident of the Bell Mountain section of Dickson City, died Thursday at Allied Hospice, Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Ralph W. Johnson.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John David and Julia Olga Morrison Jones. She was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, and she was a graduate of the Scranton School District.

Janet was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved spending time with her husband, Ralph, her grandchildren, Kendal and Jack, especially their Monday night dinners together. She fed and cared for many animals at her home, and she enjoyed going to Mohegan Sun casino and playing bingo. Janet's family would like to extend a tremendous thank you to the staff at Allied Hospice and Dr. Bassel Noumi for their kind and considerate care.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are a son, Ralph W. Johnson and wife, Megan, Dickson City; a daughter, Jennifer Hanna Johnson and companion, Bill Motil, Dickson City; grandchildren, Kendal Lily Johnson and Ralph Jack Johnson; brothers, Jackie, Tully, Eric and Lee Jones; sister, Barbara Lega; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Jones; and infant sister, Ann Jones.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a blessing service by the Rev. Joseph Sica in the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, Union Cemetery, Peckville.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020
