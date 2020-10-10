Home

Donahue Funeral Home
303 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-7001
Janet Misko Dodge

Janet Misko Dodge, 56, a resident of Scranton and formerly of Archbald, passed away suddenly on Sept. 23 at her home.

Born in Peckville, Pa., she was the daughter of Elizabeth Toczydlowski Misko and her husband the late Andrew Misko. Janet was a graduate of Lackawanna College and attended classes at Penn State University.

Janet was a woman of strong passions who loved her children, enjoyed her work as an administrator in the Pipeline industry, her Catholic faith, cooking and her ever present rescued animals.

Janet is survived by her daughters, Kayla Dziki, Archbald, and Shaina Dziki, Childs; a son, Joshua Murphy, and his wife, Aminda, Scranton; grandchildren, Andrew, Madelyn and Mallory Murphy; a sister, Donna Boris, Lutz, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, Janet was cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA.


