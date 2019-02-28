Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet R. Sladicka. View Sign

Janet R. Sladicka, 75, Forest City, and formerly of Vandling, died Saturday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. She was the widow of Robert Sladicka, who died in 1989.



Born in Franklin, N.J., daughter of the late Ignacz and Mary Casterline Rumpler, she was a graduate of Franklin High School, Franklin, N.J.



She was a homemaker who was known for her warm personality. She was an avid crafter and loved cats, especially her beloved Snoopy.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Forest City Nursing Home for itss many years of compassionate care for Janet.



Surviving are a son, Ted Lewis and wife, Meg, Easton; a daughter, Pamela Buberniak, Rio Linda, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Heather Kubus, Forest City; Bethanie Porter, Lucasville, Ohio; Brian Lewis, Bethlehem; Kevin Lewis, Northampton; Coty Soltus, Rio Linda, Calif.; Chelsea Zindle, Scranton; A.J. Richards, Browndale; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret "Peg" Kinney and husband, Tom, Newton, N.J.; and two nieces, Alison Kinney and Sara Grieco.



Private funeral services were conducted by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.



