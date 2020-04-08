|
Janet S. Sewell-Bonnell, 69, passed away peacefully April 5 in Ormond Beach, Fla.
She was born on May 18, 1950, to the late Milburn and Janet Sewell, and resided at Deer Lake, Fleetville, until graduating high school. She is survived by husband, Lou Bonnell.
She graduated from Lackawanna Trail High School and attended Mansfield State College. After college, Jan moved to Florida. She loved the hot Florida sun, the ocean breeze and the beautiful beaches.
Also surviving are brothers, Robert Sewell and wife, Marla; and Richard Sewell and wife, Dorothy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Please give to the Halifax Humane Society at www.halifaxhumanesociety.org/donate, or do an act of kindness in memory of Jan.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Dale Woodward Funeral Home, Ormond Beach.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020