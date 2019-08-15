|
|
Janet T. Cabets, 84, a South Scranton resident, died Wednesday morning at Dunmore Health Care Center. Her husband of 64 years is John Cabets.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Herman and Jennie Layo Martin, she was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and was a graduate of St. Mary of the Assumption High School. Janet was dedicated to her family and enjoyed cooking for family and friends.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are a daughter, Susan Boyzm and husband, David, Scranton; two sons, John Cabets and wife, Ellen, Spring Brook Twp.; and David Cabets and wife, Bridget, Covington Twp.; seven grandsons, Dr. David Bozym; Christopher Bozym and wife, Becca; Matthew Bozym and wife, Leah; John Paul Cabets, Michael, Nicholas and Nathaniel Cabets; a great-grandson, Brady Bozym; two sisters, Rose Marie Willer, Pen Yan, N.Y.; and Joyce Rader and husband, Jack, Medford, N.J.; a brother, Joseph Martin and wife, Barbara, Bowie, Md.; nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin, pastor. Interment, private.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 15, 2019