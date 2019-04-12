Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Veranko. View Sign

Janet Veranko, age 87, of Milford, Conn., beloved wife of the late Benjamin Veranko, died Monday, April 8, 2019.



Janet was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on Oct. 20, 1931, to the late Walter and Mary Perkowski. She loved gardening and flower arranging and enjoyed ceramic arts.



Survivors include her children, Donna Rhoades, of Cherokee Village, Ark.; and Karen Worroll and her husband, Daniel, of Milford, Conn.; one sister, Julie Gwara, of Traverse, Fla.; six grandchildren, Justin, Jessica, Jonathan, Haley, Daniel and Darci; two great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Tessie Olayos.



The funeral service will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, by the Very Rev. Vladimir Fetcho. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Blakely.



Friends and family may call Sunday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carriage Green of Milford, One Company Fund, 77 Plains Road, Milford, CT, 06461.

