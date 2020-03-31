|
Janice A. Mota, 65, of Taylor, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, at her home. She is survived by her devoted husband, John Mota.
She was born May 10, 1954, and raised in Jersey City, N.J. Before her retirement, Janice was employed by Morgan Stanley Financial, Jersey City.
In addition to her husband, she was a dedicated and loving mother of three children, David Carey, Christopher Schroeder and Catherine Mota; a dear niece to Sister Rita Calabrese; her four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter held a special place in her heart, Senior Airman Amber Lynn Carey, Samantha, Jennifer and Mark Carey and Adalyn Ryan.
Janice was immensely proud of her family and friends. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She may be gone but she will forever live in all our hearts.
Funeral arrangements are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and care entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020