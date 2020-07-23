Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Janice Burkhart
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Abington Hills Cemetery
Janice Burkhart Obituary

Janice Burkhart, 84, of Chinchilla, died Wednesday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of J. Owen Burkhart.

Born in Chinchilla, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mildred Beechan Thomas. Before retirement, she was a registered nurse at Community Medical Center, Scranton. She enjoyed golfing, gardening and feeding wildlife.

Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Willard, Clarks Summit; and Diane Gregory, Scranton; and grandchildren, Amber Collins, North Carolina; Aaron Lewis, Clarks Summit; Mindy Ponce, Clarks Summit; Grant and Cooper Gregory, both of Emmaus.

She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Lewis; granddaughter, Elizabeth Lewis; and Willard Knowles, her companion of 20 years.

The family would like to thank the women of Sacred Heart for their compassionate care of Janice during her final days.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Abington Hills Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


