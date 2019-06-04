Janice E. Pratt, Allied Terrace, formerly of Glenburn and Bradenton, Fla., died Saturday afternoon at Allied Hospice in Scranton. She was the widow of William Pratt, who died in 2010. The couple was married for 64 years.



Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Byron R. and Katherine Green Linn, she was a member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, Juanita Chapter 8, Order of Eastern Star, and the Ladies Auxiliary to Abington VFW Post 7069. Before retirement, she worked for Tobyhanna Army Depot. Previously, she was a Welcome Wagon hostess, as well as a Realtor for Eisele Real Estate.



Surviving are two sons, Gary Pratt, New Mexico; and Jeff Pratt and wife, Lynn, Virginia; two daughters, Gail James and husband, Robert, Glenburn; and Kim Taylor and husband, Clayton, Texas; daughter-in-law, Joyce Pratt, Kansas; grandchildren; Rhonda Greathouse and husband, Braxton, Ohio; Russel Pratt and wife, Christi, Ohio; Tracey John and husband, Paul, Arizona; Shannon Cleary and husband, James, Alaska; Jacqui Brust and husband, Michael, Glenburn; Matthew James and wife, Danielle, Glenburn; Lyndsay Weingarten and husband, Alex, Australia; and Melissa Taylor, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Braxton, Byron and Brenton Greathouse, Matthias, Dustyn and Forest Pratt, Jennifer and Ashleigh John, Matthew Cleary, Brady, Leandra and James Brust, Hunter and Holly James.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Allied Services Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Janice.



The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. from the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, with services by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. She will be honored with an Eastern Star memorial service at 6:45.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church or to the donor's favorite charity.

Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary