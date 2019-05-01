Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice J. Jordan. View Sign Service Information Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home 2025 Green Ridge St Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-344-1819 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Judene Jordan, Carbondale, died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Jordan, who died Sept. 2, 2005.



Janice was a wonderful loving mother. She was selfless and always went out of her way to make others feel comfortable. She was happiest when caring for others, most of all her son Justin. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.



Surviving are two sons, Frank Jordan Jr. and his fiancée, Karen Graham, Taylor; and Justin Jordan, Taylor; three daughters, Lori Bowen, Carbondale; Deborah Burrell and spouse, Calvin Burrell, Salisbury, Md.; and Jennifer Jordan, Scranton; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



She is also survived by her faithful companion, her chihuahua, Minnie.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Griffith.



A celebration of life will be held Friday at noon in the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.



Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.

