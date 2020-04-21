Home

Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.
135 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 343-6120
Janice L. Sweetman

Janice L. Sweetman Obituary
Janice L. Sweetman, 76, of Scranton, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Valentine and Lucille Davis Herne, she was a kind and caring woman who enjoyed helping others. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, David and fiancée, Jacqueline Gaughan, Moosic; and Tom and wife, Jennifer, Jessup; grandchildren, Jolene McPherson and husband, Michael; Bryana Dembrel and husband, Steve; and nine others; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, David Herne, California; and Valentine Herne II, Gouldsboro; sister, Lorraine, Scranton; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Deborah; sister, Luann Shackleton; and brother, Delbert Herne.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020
