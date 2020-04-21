|
|
Janice L. Sweetman, 76, of Scranton, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Valentine and Lucille Davis Herne, she was a kind and caring woman who enjoyed helping others. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, David and fiancée, Jacqueline Gaughan, Moosic; and Tom and wife, Jennifer, Jessup; grandchildren, Jolene McPherson and husband, Michael; Bryana Dembrel and husband, Steve; and nine others; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, David Herne, California; and Valentine Herne II, Gouldsboro; sister, Lorraine, Scranton; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Deborah; sister, Luann Shackleton; and brother, Delbert Herne.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020