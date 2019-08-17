|
|
Janice Margaret Reindel, 67, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, at home after a lengthy illness.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter, Juliana Petro, Esq.; her son-in-law, Erik Bogaski; and her life partner, Thomas Johnson, who she married June 18. She also leaves behind two sisters, Vivian Hoppe and Valerie Croft; two brothers, Drew and John Reindel; and many nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, at noon with the Rev. Jo VonRue officiating from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951, lastchanceranch.org/donate/.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 17, 2019