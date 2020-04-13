|
Janice May Kveragas, 84, of Clarks Summit, died Saturday in Abington Manor Nursing Home. She is the widow of the late Joseph L. Kveragas.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Dora Price Stange. Janice enjoyed playing shuffleboard and doing sudoku puzzles. Janice was much loved and will be deeply missed.
Surviving are her children, Valerie Spence and husband, James, Orlando, Fla.; and Joseph Kveragas, Portland, Maine; a sister, Susan Barry and husband, Robert, Scranton; three grandchildren, Echo Goodner and husband, Sean, Tracer Spence, and Kristy Jenkins and husband, David; seven great-grandchildren, Nathan Jenkins, Madison Goodner, Matthew Jenkins, Grace Goodner, Nickolas Jenkins, River Goodner and Saoirse Goodner; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Stange.
The funeral and burial will be private and under the direction of the Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date after the social distancing guidelines are lifted.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2020