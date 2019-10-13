Home

Janice Williams Drobnak Obituary
Janice Williams Drobnak, 78, of Southampton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Thursday at Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice in Voorhees, N.J. She is survived by her husband, Donald. The couple were together for 60 years and married for 56 years.

Born in Scranton, Janice was the daughter of the late Giraldus and Margaret Craven Williams. She graduated from West Scranton High School in 1958 and was a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish, Scranton.

Janice worked at the International Salt Co. in Clarks Summit before marrying her high school sweetheart, Donald George Drobnak, and raising a family. A dedicated wife, mother and grandma, she was known for her love of family, friends, Penn State football and animated discussions about religion and politics over a warm cup of tea.

She was a talented writer and artist with a brilliant mind, returning to college at age 60 to receive an associate degree in letters, arts and sciences with honors from her beloved Penn State. She pursued a real estate career later in life and joined her husband as a realtor for ERA One Source Realty in Clarks Summit.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, trips to the shore, swimming, and dinner dates at the diner.

She is also survived by her daughter, Cathy Markel and husband, William, of Sicklerville, N.J.; daughter, Sharon Maffei and husband, Ronald, of Marlton, N.J.; grandchildren, Sarah Markel and Luca Maffei; her sisters, Diane Parks and husband, John, of San Diego; and Barbara Kimmich and husband, Jack, of Kennesaw, Ga.; and brothers, David Williams and wife, Mary, of Naples, Fla.; and Gerald Williams and wife, Michelle, of Naples; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be Wednesday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann's Basilica Church, St. Ann's Street, Scranton. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends may call Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Samaritan Center at Vorhees, 265 NJ-73, Vorhees Twp., NJ 08043, or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 13, 2019
