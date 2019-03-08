Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Joel Fuller. View Sign

Jason Joel Fuller, 37, Old Forge, died Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.



Born in Plains Twp., the son of Mark and Tammy (Hoskins) Fuller, both of Old Forge, he went to Old Forge High School, lettering in several sports. He also attended Bloomsburg University and majored in computer and informational science. Jason was a proud owner and operator of his own business, "Bad Boy Bulls," as well as the skills he learned in construction, working for LHC. He was a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church.



Jason's passions included hunting, fishing, golf, football, baseball plus a love of music, especially rock.



Surviving are his parents and his sisters, Melissa (Evans) McNamara, Drexel Hill; Jennifer Fuller, Scranton; Ashley Fuller, Old Forge; fiancée; Jillian Penyak, Old Forge; and his paternal grandmother, Faye Fuller, Exeter; not the least of which, Jason was a dedicated uncle to Liam and Emily McNamara; Cameron and Alana Wagner.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Harriet Santos, of the Wyoming United Methodist Church, officiating.



Friends may call Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

504 Wyoming Avenue

Wyoming , PA 18644

