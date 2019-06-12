Home

Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
Jason Lee Levanowitz

Jason Lee Levanowitz Obituary
Jason Lee Levanowitz, 42, of Honesdale, died Thursday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He is survived by his wife, Katrina Brink.

Born in Wellsboro on Aug. 13, 1976, son Jamie Heier, Honesdale, and the late Richard "Rick" Levanowitz, he was currently employed at Hologic Inc.

Also surviving are his daughters, Kallista Thompson and Shae Levanowitz; his sisters, Bonnie, Meagan and Ashley; parents-in-law, Randy and Laura Brink; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, by Pastor Timothy Kapschull. Cremation will follow.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2019
