Jean Ann Dougherty, Waverly Twp., passed away Sunday evening at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton, after a brief illness.
The daughter of George P. and Ruth Davis Dougherty, Jean was the youngest of seven children. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School and Lackawanna Business College, and was employed for over 25 years in secretarial positions at PNC Bank (formerly Northeastern Bank) in Scranton.
She is survived by her sister, Marjorie D. Stauffer, with whom she resided; and by nieces and nephews.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Allied Services Foundation/Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019