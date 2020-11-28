Home

Jean Ann (Wyshock) Walsh

Jean Ann (Wyshock) Walsh Obituary

Jean Ann (Wyshock) Walsh was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She left this world Nov. 24 at age 80. She was a lifelong resident of West Scranton. Jean is survived by her beloved husband, Donald Walsh. They were married for 61 fun-filled years. She was also a faithful Roman Catholic and longtime member of St. Patrick's Parish.

Jean was the daughter of the late Leo (Luke) and Della (Lukenavich) Wyshock and a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1958. As a newly graduated licensed practical nurse, she started her career at the Jewish Home. Once her family began growing, she became a stay-at-home mom for many years. From Den Mother to Scout Leader to in-house seamstress, making her children's clothes for special occasions along with matching outfits for the dolls, she made herself available to all her family's needs. She was a very involved mom, taking care of her children and touching the lives of many people along the way.

Once her children were grown, she returned to nursing at the former Taylor Nursing Home until her retirement. For years to come thereafter, Jean would be stopped and embraced by members of her former patients' families who would recount her kind and caring nature.

Jean had a lifelong passion for M&Ms, bowling, gardening, making homemade jelly, hosting family gatherings, epic Thanksgivings and a general love of all the holidays. She was a generous and giving person who enjoyed traveling with family and friends.

The world's best babysitter, pinochle and Phase 10 instructor. She adored and helped to raise her grandchildren. She will forever be loved and missed by all who knew her.

She is also survived by her adoring family; children, Donna Benjamin and husband, Jeff of Miami, Fla.; Dan Walsh of Gouldsboro and companion, Nancy Mahoney; Shawn Walsh and wife, Erin of Heniker, N.H.; Fran Walsh and wife, Michele of Scranton; Sue Tugend and husband, Joe of Taylor; and Kathy Harhut and husband, Tom of Scott Twp.; 15 grandchildren; siblings, Leona Susky of Miami, Fla., and Robert Wyshock of Scranton; cousins and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Linwood Nursing Center for their care and compassion for Jean throughout her illness.

Funeral services from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 North Main Ave., Scranton, and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor, concelebrated by the Rev. David Tressler, will be private. Burial will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to St. Joseph's Center c/o 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.


