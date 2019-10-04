Home

Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Jean Ann Zabady

Jean Ann Zabady Obituary
Jean Ann Zabady, 94, of 406 Orr's Bridge Road, Camp Hill, Pa., formerly of Jackson Street Apartments of Scranton, passed away at Hospice of Elmcroft of Dillsburg on Oct. 2, after a short illness.

Jean was the youngest of seven children born to Deeb Zabady and Mary (née Zabady) Zabady on April 14, 1925, in Scranton.

Jean worked in the garment district of Scranton and was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. She was an avid Phillies fan and liked bus trips to various casinos.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Abraham, John, Harold (Mary) and Albert (Patricia); and sisters, Mae Geary (Edward) and Blanche Zabady; and a grandniece, Heather Patricia Santori.

Jean is survived by nephews, Harold Zabady (Barbara), of Camp Hill; Albert Zabady (Cynthia), of Verona, N.J.; nieces, Sharon Van Derlyn, of Caldwell, N.J.; and Mary Ellen Santori (Phil,) of Rutherford, N.J.; and four grandnephews and three grandnieces; and a godson, Gennaro Pileggi, of Scranton.

Jean's funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Lucy's Catholic Church, 949 Scranton St., West Scranton.

Visitation for family and friends will be held in St. Lucy's Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Lebanese Cemetery, North Garfield Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Lucy's Catholic Church, 949 Scranton St., West Scranton.

Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 4, 2019
