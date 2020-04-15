|
Jean Caviston Smugeresky Skorupa, 79, of Vandling, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley Smugeresky Jr., who died in 1999, and her second husband, Leo Skorupa, who died on March 17.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose Caviston Sr., and the late Jean Marion Keene Goodfield. She was a member of St. Michael's Church, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Simpson, where she was a member of St. Michael's Christian Women's Society. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. Following graduation, she worked at the Hussco Shoe Factory, Honesdale, and later as a seamstress in the local garment industry. Before retirement, she operated her own alteration business. She was a member and former officer of the VFW Post 4712 Auxiliary, Simpson.
Jean was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, going for breakfast with her friends and lunch with her classmates, and taking her dog, Dusty, for walks.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Lee Martines and husband, Michael, Vandling; and Joan Hoyt and husband, Jeff, Dover, N.J.; two sons, Stanley Smugeresky III, Germantown, Md.; and Steven Smugeresky and wife, Kate, Silver Spring, Md.; eight grandchildren, Jillian Evarts and husband, Carl; Tara Sheare and husband, Sean; Marlie Martines, Michaela Martines, David Hoyt, Elizabeth Hoyt, Emily Smugeresky and Michael Smugeresky; four great-grandchildren, Sara Sheare, Gwenevere Sheare, Adelyn Evarts and Brian Sheare; three half-sisters, Jean Coniff, Dorothy Johnson and Davene Goodfield; four stepsons, Leo Skorupa and his wife, Maryellen; Jerome Skorupa and his wife, Sandra; Robert Skorupa and his wife, Marsha; and Edward Skorupa and companion, Tracy Roche Carey; numerous stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ambrose "Bud" Caviston; a sister, Helen L. Caviston; and a half-brother, Larry Goodfield.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020