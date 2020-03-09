Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean D. Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean D. Cummings Obituary
Remembered as fun, funny, and warm, Jean D. Cummings died Sunday at Marywood Heights, Scranton. Her husband, Richard T. Cummings, preceded her in death.

Born in Dunmore, the daughter of the late Martin and Catherine Somers Dougher, she graduated from Dunmore High School and Marywood College. A stay-at-home mother, she later worked at Kelly Services and retired as a receptionist at Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was a charter member of the Church of St. Gregory and its Women's Guild. She volunteered as a teacher's aide and CCD instructor. Among her many favorite groups were the Dunmore Historical Society, Abington Senior Center Forever Young exercise class and the Happy (Red) Hatters.

Surviving are her daughter, MaryJean Cummings Bower and husband, Michael, of Bloomsburg; sons, Richard Cummings and wife, Erin, of Boston; and Robert Cummings and wife, Jean, of West Hartford, Conn.; daughter, Nancy Cummings, of Clarks Summit; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Suzanne Cummings, of Scranton.

Her sister, Catherine Dougher, and two brothers, Francis and Robert Dougher, preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church from 10 until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abington Community Library or the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -