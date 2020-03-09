|
Remembered as fun, funny, and warm, Jean D. Cummings died Sunday at Marywood Heights, Scranton. Her husband, Richard T. Cummings, preceded her in death.
Born in Dunmore, the daughter of the late Martin and Catherine Somers Dougher, she graduated from Dunmore High School and Marywood College. A stay-at-home mother, she later worked at Kelly Services and retired as a receptionist at Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was a charter member of the Church of St. Gregory and its Women's Guild. She volunteered as a teacher's aide and CCD instructor. Among her many favorite groups were the Dunmore Historical Society, Abington Senior Center Forever Young exercise class and the Happy (Red) Hatters.
Surviving are her daughter, MaryJean Cummings Bower and husband, Michael, of Bloomsburg; sons, Richard Cummings and wife, Erin, of Boston; and Robert Cummings and wife, Jean, of West Hartford, Conn.; daughter, Nancy Cummings, of Clarks Summit; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Suzanne Cummings, of Scranton.
Her sister, Catherine Dougher, and two brothers, Francis and Robert Dougher, preceded her in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church from 10 until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abington Community Library or the Little Sisters of the Poor.
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2020