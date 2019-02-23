Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Harrington. View Sign

Jean Harrington, 88, Taylor, died Wednesday evening. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Patrick Harrington, on March 8, 1979.



Born on Dec. 20, 1930, and raised in Glendale, she was the daughter of the late Kathren and David Warner. A graduate of the former Moosic High School, upon raising her family, she worked as a seamstress for Brooks Manufacturing, Old Forge. A lifelong member of the Moosic Presbyterian Church, she was active within the congregation as a member of the church choir, the funeral bereavement committee and all volunteer functions.



From 1989 until 2006, Jean was both a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons season ticket holder and loyal member of the team's fan club. Also a member of the Moosic Senior Citizens, she was amazing at her favorite pastime: knitting and sewing. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.



She is survived by her four daughters, Kathren McCann, Florida; LuAnn Jenkins and husband, David, Nicholson; Kim Wysokinski and husband, Tom Sr., Old Forge; and Lisa Seaman and husband, David, Glendale; nine grandchildren, Timothy, Ryan and Colin McCann; Matthew and wife, Pooja; David and Kailey Jenkins; Tom Jr. and Jason Wysokinski; and Emily Seaman; four great-grandchildren, twins Benjamin and Julia; Meera and Rohan; a sister-in-law, Joan Warner, New Jersey.; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, David Warner; a grandson, David Seaman; and a son-in-law, William McCann.



Funeral services are scheduled for March 1 at 11 a.m. at Moosic Presbyterian Church, 625 Main St., Moosic, to be conducted by the Rev. Roger Griffith, pastor. Burial will follow at Marcy Cemetery in Duryea.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 10 a.m. until services. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.



Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the Moosic Presbyterian Church, c/o 625 Main St., Moosic, PA 18507.



Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.

