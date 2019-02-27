Services for Jean Harrington, 88, of Taylor, who died Wednesday, will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Moosic Presbyterian Church, 625 Main St., Moosic. Burial, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. until services at the church. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2019