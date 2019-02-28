Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean J. Arnold. View Sign

Jean J. Arnold, of Scranton, died Tuesday at Elmcroft of Mid Valley after a brief illness. She was the widow of Robert C. Arnold, who passed away in 2006.



Born and raised in the Bellevue section of Scranton, the daughter of the late George and Mary Kusy, she was educated in Scranton schools. Before retirement, she had jobs in a local cigar factory and was a very well-known babysitter with a professional babysitting agency.



Jean was a very social person and was active in the ladies' auxiliary at American Legion Post 948, Nativity Golden Age Club, After "50" Club at Sacred Heart, Senior Centers, Women of Hickory and the 2nd Cup of Coffee. She was very proud of all her accomplishments and volunteer work.



Jean's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Richard Martin; the Geneva House, where she resided for 10 years; Clarks Summit Senior Living; Elmcroft of Mid Valley; and VNA Hospice, for all of their outstanding, kind and compassionate care that all of their nurses and staff provided. They were true angels to Jean.



Surviving are daughters, Diann Reap and husband, Michael, Scranton; and Debbie Shea and husband, Daniel, Madison Twp.; son, Bob Arnold and wife, Karen, Bethlehem; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Loretta Ocweija and Wanda Krupka; and brothers, Julius and John Kusy.



Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Hickory Street Presbyterian Church, 435 Hickory St., Scranton, with the Rev. Dr. Murray Joseph Thompson officiating. Interment in the parish cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Street Presbyterian Church, 435 Hickory St., Scranton, PA 18505; or to VNA Hospice, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



