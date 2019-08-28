|
Jean K. Derbin, of Park Place, died Aug. 25, 2019, in her 92nd year. She was the beloved wife of "Her Prince," the late Arthur J. Derbin.
Daughter of the late George and Anna (Miscavage) Kathalynas, she was the adored mother of Kim and Ned; surviving son, Tod; and loving sister of Ruth McEntee (Robert Sr.)
Preceded in death by her brother, George Kathalynas, also surviving are sisters-in-law, Jean Kathalynas and Dorothy Derbin; cherished nieces and nephews.
She and her husband were members of St. Peter's Cathedral; St. Paul's Church was also a part of her Sunday devotion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, Pa. Friends and family may pay their respects in the church from 8:45 until 9:15 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:15 as per her daughter's wish.
Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the St. Luke Foundation for Haiti, 8980 SW 56th St., Miami, FL 33165 USA.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019