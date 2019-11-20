|
|
Jean Louise (Jill) Gorgas, born Griffith, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, at Bethesda Meadows Skilled Nursing facility in Ellisville, Mo., near family in the St. Louis area.
Jill was born March 22, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., later becoming a lifelong resident of Clarks Summit. She was an active member of the community, serving as member and treasurer of the Abington Women's Club, Girl Scout leader and an active member of the Methodist Church.
Jill began her career working in a Scranton law office as a legal assistant before spending many years working in the University of Scranton Library. Jill was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who especially enjoyed shopping and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Gorgas Sr., and is survived by her three devoted children, Robert, Englewood, Fla.; William, Bluffton, S.C.; and Sandra, Westfield, Pa.; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
No immediate service at this time. The family would like to thank the staff of the Bethesda Meadow Nursing Facility for the exemplary care they provided Jill. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethesda Meadow Hope Fund, 322 Old State Road, Ellisville, MO 63021.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 20, 2019