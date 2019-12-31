Home

Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Jean Louise Pope

Jean Louise Pope Obituary
Jean Louise Pope, 88, of Carbondale, died Sunday at the Forest City Nursing Home. She was the widow of the late William J. Pope, who died in 1995.

Born in Carbondale, Jean was the daughter of the late Roderick and Catherine Arnold Murphy. Jean was a high school graduate student of the 1949 class at St. Rose, Carbondale, where she was awarded for excellence in typing.

Before raising her family with her husband, Billy Pope, Jean was an excellent softball player for the old Carbondale Traffic Softball Team and was formerly employed by Bell Telephone. Jean was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church. Jean enjoyed reading the daily paper, working puzzles and being in the company of her extended family.

Surviving are daughters, Patricia Fallon; Kay Pope and husband, Thomas Halpin; a son, William Pope and wife, Carol Ann; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine and husband, Joseph Munley, Sparks, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.

Jean was also preceded in death by three sisters, Nan Neary, Betty Robinson and Marie Norton.

A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, by the Rev. John Lapera. Interment will be at Mother of Sorrows Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends at the church from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019
